Illustration: Working together remotely

I'm helping to bring our Lyft Brand to our external design blog. This shot is an illustration I created as a cover page for an article by our Design recruiter Tyler Norman.
Are you interviewing? Portfolio and core skill-sets are a good start, but there's way more in the game. Here are some gold insights from Tyler: https://design.lyft.com/interviewing-with-lyft-design-the-product-designer-26536c150c9a