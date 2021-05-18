Illustration: Working together remotely

I'm helping to bring our Lyft Brand to our external design blog. This shot is an illustration I created as a cover page for an article by our Design recruiter Tyler Norman.

Are you interviewing? Portfolio and core skill-sets are a good start, but there's way more in the game. Here are some gold insights from Tyler: https://design.lyft.com/interviewing-with-lyft-design-the-product-designer-26536c150c9a