Social Media List, CSS + Sprite

My new site's social network listing. It's a combo of my sprite icon set styled with CSS in an Unordered List. The way Dribbble looks is the hover effect. And of course I added the lovely Zerply "Endorse" button. Fonts used are Tandelle and Droid Serif.

Rebound of
Sprites for the New Site
By Clay Cauley
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
