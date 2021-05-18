Juan Manuel De la Quintana

Elbow Bump!

Juan Manuel De la Quintana
Juan Manuel De la Quintana
Hire Me
  • Save
Elbow Bump! together typography design nice caring love newyorkcity illustration design illustration pandemic quarantinelife quarantine elbow
Download color palette

We might be ready for the elbow bump emoji at this point tbh 🤷

Juan Manuel De la Quintana
Juan Manuel De la Quintana
Brooklyn based Bolivian Visual Artist.
Hire Me

More by Juan Manuel De la Quintana

View profile
    • Like