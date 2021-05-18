Mari Davis

Pulque Alcohol Label

Dribbble had a Playoff sponsored by Nvidia to render their mascot. I took that as inspiration to create a label for a nonexistent alcohol brand. The Nvidia mascot was inspired by Alebrijes  which originated in Mexico City. I pulled inspiration from a depiction of the the Goddess Mayahuel (the goddess of maguey, which is what pulque is made from). I chose to use hand-lettering for a more casual, craft feel.

Posted on May 18, 2021
