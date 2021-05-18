Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

1 or 2? — Fav̅e

1 or 2? — Fav̅e salon hair salon hairstyle haircut oil serum hair brand identity branding logo
Branding for a natural hair serum product. Gradient and flat version included.

Posted on May 18, 2021
Brand Strategy & Product Thinkery ↴
