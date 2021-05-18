Rakha Putra Pratama

Opet Mobile App Design

Rakha Putra Pratama
Rakha Putra Pratama
  • Save
Opet Mobile App Design ux ui app icon vector uidesign illustration flat design @daily-ui
Download color palette

This is my exploration about pet application. I designed this in figma.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Rakha Putra Pratama
Rakha Putra Pratama

More by Rakha Putra Pratama

View profile
    • Like