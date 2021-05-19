Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame Exhibit

Trending designs to inspire you
Honored to work with the crew at the Basketball Hall of Fame to help create this standalone tribute called, "Kobe: A Basketball Life."
Thank you to Vanessa Bryant, Panini America and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, for the opportunity to honor Kobe's legacy both on, and off the court.
If you get a chance to see this in person- let me know what you think.
