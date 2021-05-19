Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame Exhibit

Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame Exhibit collage lakers kobe bryant nba basketball branding exhibit kobe
Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame Exhibit collage lakers kobe bryant nba basketball branding exhibit kobe
  1. Kobe_HOF_Jmata.jpg
  2. Kobe_HOF_Jmata2.jpg

Honored to work with the crew at the Basketball Hall of Fame to help create this standalone tribute called, "Kobe: A Basketball Life."
Thank you to Vanessa Bryant, Panini America and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, for the opportunity to honor Kobe's legacy both on, and off the court.
If you get a chance to see this in person- let me know what you think.

Posted on May 19, 2021
