Rostislav Novak

MoonSphere Logo Concept

Rostislav Novak
Rostislav Novak
  • Save
MoonSphere Logo Concept logos logo design illustraion moon grey black logotype logo face stone logodesign branding identity letters lettering pattern ornament figure design minimalist logo
Download color palette

My first design of this kind. What do you think? Please feel free to criticize 😌

Rostislav Novak
Rostislav Novak

More by Rostislav Novak

View profile
    • Like