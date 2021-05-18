Saidur Rahman

AVIOXA AIRLINES

AVIOXA AIRLINES
AVIOXA Airlines is a privately-owned Bangladeshi airline headquartered in Dhaka and based at Shahjalal International Airport. The airline is the largest private airline in Bangladesh in terms of fleet size and overall second-largest airline after the flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

