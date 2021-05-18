archna dosija

#DailuUI Day 5

archna dosija
archna dosija
  • Save
#DailuUI Day 5 medical app donor hospital doctor donateplasma plasma medicine medical icon logo website web ux minimal ui @daily-ui @dailyui design
Download color palette

We need more and more plasma donors and not having enough people coming ahead and doing the same is a real problem at the moment- especially in India.
So, when I got the assignment of creating a logo from Daily UI- it had to be about creating an identity around the same.
Let me know what you think.

archna dosija
archna dosija

More by archna dosija

View profile
    • Like