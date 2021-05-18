DailuUI Day 5

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We need more and more plasma donors and not having enough people coming ahead and doing the same is a real problem at the moment- especially in India.
So, when I got the assignment of creating a logo from Daily UI- it had to be about creating an identity around the same.
Let me know what you think.