Matteo Marzagalli

042

Matteo Marzagalli
Matteo Marzagalli
  • Save
042 post it memory app design uiux daily ui dailyui mobile to do app shopping grocery things list to do
Download color palette

Hi guys, today I tried to design a ToDo List app for mobile.
(100 Days UI Challenge #042)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

Matteo Marzagalli
Matteo Marzagalli

More by Matteo Marzagalli

View profile
    • Like