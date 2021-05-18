Web Designs Prime

Indeed Web UI Design

Web Designs Prime
Web Designs Prime
  • Save
Indeed Web UI Design app animation website ux ui web ecommerce design ecommerce business branding design
Download color palette

The New Concept UI design for Indeed Website. The design focused on a creative approach with a touch of simple and user-friendly looks.

Looking for a company to design?
Contact us at info@webdesignsprime.com

Web Designs Prime | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin

Web Designs Prime
Web Designs Prime

More by Web Designs Prime

View profile
    • Like