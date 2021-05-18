Clare Brito

Clare Brito
Clare Brito
An onboarding screen design for a to do list mobile application that focuses on the user's easy and basic needs when creating and scheduling tasks.

Full Details Is Available Here: https://clarebrito18.wixsite.com/portfolio/markit-app

Clare Brito
Clare Brito

