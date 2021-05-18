🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Readd.
Readd is an app especially made for designers by designers where you can read different articles related to design, no code, UX and various case studies to grow your knowledge daily.
I took minimal approach for designing the app with Black as a primary color.
If you liked it then leave a like & your feedback
Want an app or Web design.
Let's connect
abhis.jain1508@gmail.com