🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I bootcamp into Windows *a lot* on my Mac and wanted a single-click way to do that.
Luckily I found this 'Restart to Bootcamp' script that I turned into a little app I'm calling:
🌈 Bifrost 🌈
make your own 👇
👨💻 Script https://github.com/ryanmcginnis/Restart-to-Bootcamp
🎨 Icon https://www.dropbox.com/s/nhy40ii16za2gux/Bifrost.icns?dl=0
I know there's lots of ways to do this, but I wanted a simple solution that didn't require me to hold down alt during boot or mess with preferences each time.
Now I have a simple little app that lives on my desktop that automatically boots me into Windows ✨
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.