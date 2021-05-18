I bootcamp into Windows *a lot* on my Mac and wanted a single-click way to do that.

Luckily I found this 'Restart to Bootcamp' script that I turned into a little app I'm calling:

🌈 Bifrost 🌈

make your own 👇

👨‍💻 Script https://github.com/ryanmcginnis/Restart-to-Bootcamp

🎨 Icon https://www.dropbox.com/s/nhy40ii16za2gux/Bifrost.icns?dl=0

I know there's lots of ways to do this, but I wanted a simple solution that didn't require me to hold down alt during boot or mess with preferences each time.

Now I have a simple little app that lives on my desktop that automatically boots me into Windows ✨