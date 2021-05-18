Md Abdulla Al Mamun

Standard Contact company logo 01

Md Abdulla Al Mamun
Md Abdulla Al Mamun
  • Save
Standard Contact company logo 01 text logo typography brand design vector minimalist company software wordmark modern brand identity branding logo creative
Download color palette

We're a software company that's getting ready to re-launch our product, Standard Contact.
Standard Contact brings together Phone, Email, Text, Facebook Messages, and Google My Business Messages in one location.
Standard Contact company logo

Md Abdulla Al Mamun
Md Abdulla Al Mamun

More by Md Abdulla Al Mamun

View profile
    • Like