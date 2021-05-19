Sam Harachis

Golden State Warriors / San Jose Sharks

Golden State Warriors / San Jose Sharks sports logo san jose sharks golden state warriors california basketball nba hockey nhl mashup illustration logo illustrator design vector
Logo mashup of the Golden State Warriors and the San Jose Sharks

