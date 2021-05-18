Molly Hensley

ʕ⊙ᴥ⊙ʔ

ʕ⊙ᴥ⊙ʔ sticker design mascot characterdesign character book journals diaries diary journal sticker art stickermule sticker illustration
Really happy with how these stickers turned out. :D

If you would like a sticker submit a journal entry to https://www.illustrateddiaries.com/submit

Illustrator @Google via ASG ᕕ( ՞ ᗜ ՞ )ᕗ
