Lynch

Check out with Crypto - Mobile

Lynch
Lynch
  • Save
Check out with Crypto - Mobile ethereum eth crypto wallet bitcoin cryptocurrency mobile mobile app design application mobile ui mobile app figma app website web ux ui flat minimal design
Download color palette

Hi,
I made this check out page for a mobile app but you pay with your ethereum crypto currency wallet.

Tools: Figma
Hope you like it and feel free to give me advice 😃

Lynch
Lynch

More by Lynch

View profile
    • Like