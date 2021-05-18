mike double

DailyUI015 - On/Off Switch

mike double
mike double
  • Save
DailyUI015 - On/Off Switch moon sun circuit dark light mode night day sketch uidesign interface ui design ui design switch button switch on off switch on off dailyui
Download color palette

Hi, welcome to my Daily UI Challenge!
Here's my version of a simple switch.
Have a great day!

mike double
mike double

More by mike double

View profile
    • Like