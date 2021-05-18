Clara Landing Page Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Clara is an intuitive digital shopping assistant that combines AI and a team of product experts to help deliver personalized recommendations for high-consideration products. Since online shopping can be so impersonal, overwhelming and lacks the experience layer of in-person shopping, their mission is to make online shopping experiences as engaging and personalized as in-person shopping 💪🏼
Dave and Abhi, the founders of Clara, were such a joy to work with and really encouraged me to get as creative as possible with this branding. I was able to play around with some really fun flat illustration styles, graphic patterns, textures, custom type and unique colours. The main goal was to make the branding feel fun and friendly to their target audience, while at the same time representing their higher-end, state-of-the-art service.
Scope:
— Discovery & Strategy
— Logo System
— Typography & Colour
— Landing page design
Click to view the full lander design!