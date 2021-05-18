Decoswift 🏆

Bee Logomark

Decoswift 🏆
Decoswift 🏆
  • Save
Bee Logomark vector logodesigner icon logomark illustration brand flame logos logotype logo design branding design brand identity design branding mark logo gradient colorful logodesign
Download color palette

Bee Logomark
----------------------------
Here is the new exploration of the Bee LogoMark.
What do you think?

Don't forget to press (L)❤️ if you like it and feel free to comment.

----------------------------

We are available for crafting new projects
👋 decoswift.info@gmail.com || Skype || Facebook || Freepik

Decoswift 🏆
Decoswift 🏆

More by Decoswift 🏆

View profile
    • Like