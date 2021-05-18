Victor Calistro

Storm Branding

Victor Calistro
Victor Calistro
  • Save
Storm Branding designs branding logodesign logotype graphic design
Download color palette

Last year with @todoslasideas_uy we developed this logo and branding project for a local skater @francis_sk8life_ a.k.a Storm.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Victor Calistro
Victor Calistro

More by Victor Calistro

View profile
    • Like