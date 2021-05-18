Kate Gorniak

A fairy tale color palette

A fairy tale color palette magic imagination fairytale palette inspiration designer designinspiration uitrends color palette pinky colorscheme colors color vector illustration illustrator adobe design dashboad creative
Hi there! This is my idea of a "magical" palette. It is mainly based on pink/violet colors with a drop of orange, which breaks the one-dimensional direction. Let's get inspired!

