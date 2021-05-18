Personal Finance Workshop - Landing Page

Vishal Krishna

Trying to understand personal finance can be intimidating – especially for the millennials and even the Gen Z who are just starting to manage their own money. Even though many modern Neo banks and fin-tech companies, YouTubers have tried to make this simpler we still have a long way to go and our financial system just adds to the problems.

Finmill is an imaginary Community which deals with making personal finance jargon-free for the millennials. Like I’ve said finance and investments have always been super intimidating, and I have tried to break all that with a content strategy that is entertaining but also informing and real. Breaking away from the usual colours and style associated with finance.

