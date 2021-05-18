🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI 083 - Button
This design was made while I was studying how to do design systems. There are two different buttons with each 4 states (default, hover, clicked, disabled) & a version with an icon for each of them. Hope this helps if you are learning how to do design systems too!