Safe Inclusive Business Initiative Sticker Design

Safe Inclusive Business Initiative Sticker Design
Created for the Queer Community Collective, this sticker was made to accompany a signed document that details an agreement to act in a way that creates a safe space in their place of business.

Posted on May 18, 2021
