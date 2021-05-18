Hamza Ashfaq

VPN

Hamza Ashfaq
Hamza Ashfaq
  • Save
VPN graphic design icon illustrator flat design app minimal android app design user interface app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, Everyone!
Here's my new design exploration for the VPN App.
Press L and don't forget to give your feedback.
Thanks for watching 😊
Follow me on:
https://www.behance.net/hamzaashfaq1

Hamza Ashfaq
Hamza Ashfaq
Like