Spring Vegetables

Spring vegetables from Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) box at Full Belly Farm in Guinda, California. Focus on the beautiful organic shapes and lines of the vegetables in their whole form. Cool paper textured backgrounds contrast the warm spring colors and bring out their brilliance. Illustration created in Adobe Fresco on ipad. Native color palette created by photographing the vegetables with Adobe Capture.

