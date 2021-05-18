Newage Designs by Bora Uysal

Love me Valentine ( under all conditions )

Newage Designs by Bora Uysal
Newage Designs by Bora Uysal
  • Save
Love me Valentine ( under all conditions ) t-shirt prints cats in love cats mask coronavirus illustration prints design cute animals cute art
Download color palette

Life goes on though all over the world people suffer covid. This idea came to me just before valentines day.

Newage Designs by Bora Uysal
Newage Designs by Bora Uysal

More by Newage Designs by Bora Uysal

View profile
    • Like