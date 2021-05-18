Meysam Jafari

The UX Recommend Map

Meysam Jafari
Meysam Jafari
  • Save
The UX Recommend Map navigation ux mapping map app design design app
Download color palette

A UX recommendation for Iran's map apps.
Don't forget to press 'L' if you like this shot and give me some feedback on the comment.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Meysam Jafari
Meysam Jafari

More by Meysam Jafari

View profile
    • Like