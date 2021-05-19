Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fury Road Patch

Fury Road Patch razorblades pistons skull badge fury road patch design patch
Shiny and chrome patch for Team Rubicon

Operation Fury Road is an ongoing Operation where Greyshirt Volunteers load up F-350s & trailers with a bunch of heavy equipment (skid steers, excavator, chainsaws, etc) after a disaster and clear debris from blocked roads to allow ambulances and emergency services access folks in need.

Posted on May 19, 2021
