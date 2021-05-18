Thomas Holscher

Rangers Logo

Rangers Logo kansas army branding sports logo riley fort kansas city kc breakout escape room escape
One of twelve logos of imaginary youth soccer clubs that is a prop / puzzle piece for Breakout KC's newest escape room featuring MLS club Sporting KC, Matchday Mayhem.

These logos have been laser-engraved into wooden shields, which is why they're all one-color knockouts.

Posted on May 18, 2021
