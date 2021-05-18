Nik Vul

Marigold Medicare

Nik Vul
Nik Vul
Hire Me
  • Save
Marigold Medicare ux design ui design health healthcare medicare marigold
Download color palette

Marigold is Medicare Simplified. Provides clarity and personalized attention through quotes and tools that help users pick the right plan.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Nik Vul
Nik Vul
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nik Vul

View profile
    • Like