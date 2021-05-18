Daily UI 004 - Calculator

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this one I had only one thought : I could have done a pretty fun design, or original, or even a futuristic design. But I think that sometimes we have to stay SIMPLE, BASIC. Why should I revolutionize the design of an application on which you're just going to do 9+7 (Come on, we all use the calculator for this kind of calculation, don't lie !)
My choice for this challenge : Keep it simple.