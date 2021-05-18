Axelle Lança

Daily UI 004 - Calculator

Daily UI 004 - Calculator calculator design calculator app calculator webdesign uiux interface sketch ux design ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui
For this one I had only one thought : I could have done a pretty fun design, or original, or even a futuristic design. But I think that sometimes we have to stay SIMPLE, BASIC. Why should I revolutionize the design of an application on which you're just going to do 9+7 (Come on, we all use the calculator for this kind of calculation, don't lie !)⁠

My choice for this challenge : Keep it simple.⁠

