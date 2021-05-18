Thomas Holscher

Lobos Logo

Thomas Holscher
Thomas Holscher
  • Save
Lobos Logo sports logo sports branding logo wolves wolf lobos lobo columbia missouri kansas city kc escape room breakout
Download color palette

One of twelve logos of imaginary youth soccer clubs that is a prop / puzzle piece for Breakout KC's newest escape room featuring MLS club Sporting KC, Matchday Mayhem.

These logos have been laser-engraved into wooden shields, which is why they're all one-color knockouts.

Thomas Holscher
Thomas Holscher

More by Thomas Holscher

View profile
    • Like