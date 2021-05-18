Cinostudio

Editorial Mixed Media FX Photoshop Add-On

Cinostudio
Cinostudio
  • Save
Editorial Mixed Media FX Photoshop Add-On painting paint editorial layout editorial art editorial design editorial illustration editorial photoshop photoshop art photoshop action photoshop editing effect effects photography manipulation realistic digital photomanipulation professional action
Download color palette

🎦🎦 Download Effect 🎦🎦

This Extension creates a static Image

You can easily create the animation depending on the photo you come up with: Using Window > Timeline you can create your own Animation.

Also Use it with FxBox FxBox is a very powerful Free Photoshop Extension that you can get here. Watch the (Video Available soon) to see how to Load this Effect into the Library of the FxBox and apply it live on a photo. It’s very easy!

Cinostudio
Cinostudio

More by Cinostudio

View profile
    • Like