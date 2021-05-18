Megan Mars

Packing Company Custom Icons

Megan Mars
Megan Mars
  • Save
Packing Company Custom Icons custom icon design custom icons iconography icon design icon
Download color palette

Custom icon designs for a packaging company using their branding colors, and a stripped down vector style.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Megan Mars
Megan Mars

More by Megan Mars

View profile
    • Like