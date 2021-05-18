Edge Browser Window – Website Mockup

✅ Download Link ✅



This is a Сompletely Vectorized Mockup of Microsoft Edge Browser, which will ideally present your design project to customers, investors or colleagues on Behance or Dribbble.

The template is presented in 6 different file formats: Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD, InVision Studio, PNG, and JPG. The layout is adapted to each of it, that means that you do not have to spend extra time to change the width or height of the mockup - all the necessary settings for correct and easy scaling have already been made. Each file format contains two browser color variations — the traditional Light Gray and Dark variations. Every button, icon or line is a separate layer, the layers are grouped in essence, which provides for unlimited customization - you can disable tabs or scrollbars, etc.