Artist: Oleg Buevskiy

Created for the Russian Human Rights organization OVDInfo, this artwork illustrates an article about the condition of political prisoners in Russian prisons and in particular force-feeding.

Check out Oleg's portfolio on illustrationzone.com

#illustration #art #illustrator #conceptualillustration #OlegBuevskiy #politicalprisoner #prisoner #prison #politics #socialissues #graphic #boldcolors #boldcolour #editorialillustration #humanrights