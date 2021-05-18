Illustration Zone

Artist: Oleg Buevskiy

Artist: Oleg Buevskiy
Created for the Russian Human Rights organization OVDInfo, this artwork illustrates an article about the condition of political prisoners in Russian prisons and in particular force-feeding.
#illustration #art #illustrator #conceptualillustration #OlegBuevskiy #politicalprisoner #prisoner #prison #politics #socialissues #graphic #boldcolors #boldcolour #editorialillustration #humanrights

