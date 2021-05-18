Atabay belonged to a large visual identity project entirely.

The project was started in 2019 and its name is derived from the original Turkmen word called "Atabay" or the great family.

Atabay Mall was a large chain store in the north of the country that is trying to develop and complete its store to meet the general needs of the people.

In designing this project, many criteria were considered, the most important of which can be

((Comprehensiveness)), ((innovative)), ((originality)) mentioned.

For this reason, after much research, inspired by the designs of the original Turkmen kilims, a sign was designed that could accommodate the necessary characteristics.

The text of this logo was designed and executed based on the rules of Persian and English typography by taking the original forms of the logo.

Other visual items such as stationery, transport vehicles, and environmental advertising were designed accordingly.