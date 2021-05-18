Duy Nguyễn

Deetask - Landing Page

Duy Nguyễn
Duy Nguyễn
  • Save
Deetask - Landing Page website typography illustrator branding web ux ui design
Download color palette

This is the hero image inside the landing page I made for Deetask - a platform where parents can find teachers for their children (any many more services).

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Duy Nguyễn
Duy Nguyễn

More by Duy Nguyễn

View profile
    • Like