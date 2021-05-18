Ryan Untalan

Lufi

Lufi inspiration text style color style fun design tool lufi whyte design system webstie uidesign figma design landing page
Lufi is a design tool that helps you create the designs you love. Select any website or mobile app and Lufi will recreate the entire design system so that you can learn how to build the interfaces that inspire you. This is just a concept. Mainly made this because I was inspired by Figma's and Miro's landing page.

