Mobile application project. UI/UX

In a blink of an eye, the sea of data has turned into an ocean. Information comes to us in huge quantities from various sources. We want to make an experience with this force unforgettable for you by creating an application that will help you preserve the impressions of what you have seen and read.

There are many applications on the market, which help you to interact with the ocean of content, but in our case we decided to pick out video and book format in one catalog. This decision was made after analyzing competitors.