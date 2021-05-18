mim zarei

Hadi Nahayi logo/ Architect

Hadi Nahayi logo/ Architect logo persian arabictypography iran persiancalligraphy typography moderncalligraphy mimzarei calligraphy logotype
Hadi Nahayi / Architect
Personal logo of Mr. Hadi Final
Idea: ‌ Use modern typography and intricacies to illustrate the intricacies of the architectural profession
Design year: 2019

