Stéphanie Giroux

Jeu Vérité Pandémie Brand

Stéphanie Giroux
Stéphanie Giroux
Hire Me
  • Save
Jeu Vérité Pandémie Brand game pandemic minimal brand guidelines logo typography branding
Download color palette

The beginning of the year has been crazy! I can't share all of it yet, but here's a little sneak peak of a branding that I've been working on lately that was just released. More coming soon!

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Stéphanie Giroux
Stéphanie Giroux
Freelance digital Art director 🇨🇦
Hire Me

More by Stéphanie Giroux

View profile
    • Like