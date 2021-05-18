3D Mania

3D Work From Home 1

3D Mania
3D Mania
  • Save
3D Work From Home 1 3d characters 3d artist work from home work 3d workspace 3d work 3d concept vector illustration flat web page agency app 3d character 3d art 3d illustration conceptual 3d animation
Download color palette

( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛) Download Link ( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛)

Work From Home (male character), with purple background and transparent .png. Usable for any Landings, Apps, Presentations, and any other projects.

Highlights

2 .png
high quality render 2250 x 1500 px

3D Mania
3D Mania

More by 3D Mania

View profile
    • Like