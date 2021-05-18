Eghosa Osahon

Custom Birthday Card Illustration

Custom Birthday Card Illustration greeting card mockup mockup design greeting card custom illustration custom artwork birthday illustration birthday card art graphic design digital art artwork 2d vector graphicart digitalart illustration graphicdesign design
This is an illustration I created for a birthday greeting card for Onyinye, displayed here in a card mockup.

The celebrant loves flowers and carnations are her favourite, she also loves Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
I combined those elements to create the composition of the illustration, with the celebrant dressed like Esmeralda and surrounded by a wreath of carnations.

