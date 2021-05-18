Doug Rodas

Cuerpower | Playlist

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Hire Me
  • Save
Cuerpower | Playlist playlist cover playlist artwork music flex gym weight lifting dumbbell workout playlist workout fitness exercise
Download color palette

Playlist cover design for hugo's workout playlist.

Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
Hire Me

More by Doug Rodas

View profile
    • Like