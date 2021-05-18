santi logo design

Sanaz Darakhti is a women's clothing designer who specializes in the design and production of women's clothing. In the brief session, the employer decided to use the first and last name of Sanaz Derakhti for the name, which resulted in: ((santi)). After reviewing and researching successful foreign examples, it was decided to use the word santi Be handwritten with a combination of a clothing symbol and create a sense of thread and needle. You can see the result.